I write this letter in support of Arthur Corsini to be re-elected to the North Providence School Committee from District 3. Mr. Corsini has been a successful educator and administrator for over 30 years and a School Committee member who has served during the COVID pandemic and worked with school administration to keep schools open and students learning. Mr. Corsini’s years of experience as an educator and administrator enables him to interact with the North Providence community and address in a professional and knowledgeable manner the many items that a School Committee member must address. Mr. Corsini strives to make the best decisions that benefit the students of North Providence who attend our schools and support an ever improving school system that serves students and their families.
For over 30 years, throughout his professional career, Arthur Corsini has been advocating for families in a professional and amicable way with school administrators to get the needed services for students. In this new era of teacher shortages, it is so important to have a School Committee and School Committee members who support their professional teachers, administrators and service providers. Arthur Corsini is that type of professional. He values the students and those who work with them as individuals. He is an educator who deserves to be re-elected to continue to serve the District 3 community, the town community as a whole and the wonderful students of North Providence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.