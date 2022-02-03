The passing of less than responsible, self-serving resolutions and legislation continue to remain the status-quo for our elected officials in Smithfield.
Once again, more highly questionable legislation has been pushed through the General Assembly by our very own legislators.
As reported in a Boston Globe article on Jan. 14, 2022 – “R.I. redistricting co-chair faces questions about last-minute change to his district,” Smithfield’s Sen. Stephen Archambault, co-chairman of the state redistricting committee, helped create, and passed into law new boundaries for his district that seem to gerrymander his existing district. In a last-minute change that the redistricting committee didn’t even see until five minutes prior to the vote, the senator added a sliver of abutting Lincoln that happens to be where his newly acquired home is located. Once called out for his actions in the press he tells the media one thing, but his actions say something very different.
There was legislation passed by Smithfield Rep. Bernard Hawkins and Sen. Archambault that creates a fifth “Class A liquor license” – not supported by the spirit of R.I. liquor laws, that our Town Council nearly granted to an individual who happens to be a political supporter of both legislators without properly offering it to public application as required by law. This also, only when brought to light our legislators in Smithfield tell The Breeze that this license would be rescinded. This legislation to do so was shut down from COVID and was never heard. This correction thus far has not been made.
In both situations, once caught our current legislator’s ethical failures shine through.
Another piece of legislation passed in the waning hours of the legislative session by Rep. Hawkins and Sen. Archambault – apparently in concert with a former senator and now registered lobbyist permits tax exemptions to one of his clients that will cost substantial tax revenue to Smithfield. This loss and or shift will be made up for by you, the taxpayer of Smithfield. This type of legislation is typically meant to attract business to a town – not to eliminate the taxes of long established and successful businesses that are connected to Smithfield and Smith Hill powerbrokers.
Why should we endure this type of representation?
These repeated failures by our elected officials to represent the best interest of our town is merely a symptom of the problem we face. The problem in Smithfield is that we continue to choose the incumbent. In November we’ll have an opportunity to vote for new elected officials. We are hopeful that Smithfield has the resolve to vote for that change.
With a state motto of Hope and with a town mascot of a Sentinel, the Smithfield Republicans believe we deserve better. We cannot continue to be let “down” by our elected officials. The incumbents have had their time, and they’ve chosen to maintain the status-quo that benefits them and is paid for by you. Let’s change that this November.
Smithfield Republican Town Committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.