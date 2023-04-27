An educated workforce is essential for the prosperity of any state’s economy. Getting a college degree is often the most significant step that individuals can take to improve their social mobility. Studies show that, on average, college graduates have a net worth five times greater than those without a degree, with a staggering $1.5 million versus $300,000, respectively.
In today’s rapidly evolving job market, with new roles and careers emerging that did not exist until recently, and established occupations undergoing significant changes due to technological advancements, it is crucial for state leaders to prioritize the need for postsecondary education. Rhode Island is no exception. The state aims to increase the percentage of residents with a postsecondary credential to 70 percent by 2025. One of the most impactful policies the state can adopt to achieve this goal is to restore funding to the Rhode Island State Student Aid program to its pre-pandemic level of $2 million for students at non-profit institutions.
The Rhode Island State Student Aid Program was redesigned as a last dollar scholarship in 2015 to encourage high school graduates in the state to pursue college education within Rhode Island. Students who receive funds from this program can use them at any institution in Rhode Island. Nonprofit institutions have committed to matching all funds received through the program, significantly enhancing its impact. Since its establishment, the program has generated $29 million in student aid. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic’s economic downturn, the budget for the program was slashed to $1.5 million in 2021, and it has not been restored since then, to the detriment of students and the state.
A substantial scholarship package through the state student aid program can be a deciding factor for students to stay in Rhode Island for college. When these funds are reduced, students may opt to attend institutions in other states, reducing the likelihood of returning to Rhode Island for work after graduation ultimately leading to a loss of highly qualified individuals who could contribute to Rhode Island’s economic development.
Massachusetts and Connecticut are leading the way in state student aid funding. Both states have committed significant amounts of funding to their programs, with nonprofit institutions in Massachusetts receiving $36 million and $5.7 million in Connecticut, respectively. In contrast, Rhode Island’s funding for nonprofit institutions sits at $1.5 million, highlighting the state’s lack of investment in higher education. Although Rhode Island is a smaller state compared to Massachusetts and Connecticut, the funding disparity between them is significant. Rhode Island only allocates 9 percent of its student aid budget to independent institutions, whereas Massachusetts and Connecticut allocate 28 percent and 17 percent.
Rhode Island must increase its investment in higher education if it wants to attract and retain the state’s brightest high school graduates. By increasing funding for the Rhode Island State Student Aid program, the state can ensure that high school graduates can achieve their academic and professional goals without having to leave the state, ultimately helping to secure Rhode Island’s economic future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.