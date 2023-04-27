An educated workforce is essential for the prosperity of any state’s economy. Getting a college degree is often the most significant step that individuals can take to improve their social mobility. Studies show that, on average, college graduates have a net worth five times greater than those without a degree, with a staggering $1.5 million versus $300,000, respectively.

In today’s rapidly evolving job market, with new roles and careers emerging that did not exist until recently, and established occupations undergoing significant changes due to technological advancements, it is crucial for state leaders to prioritize the need for postsecondary education. Rhode Island is no exception. The state aims to increase the percentage of residents with a postsecondary credential to 70 percent by 2025. One of the most impactful policies the state can adopt to achieve this goal is to restore funding to the Rhode Island State Student Aid program to its pre-pandemic level of $2 million for students at non-profit institutions.

