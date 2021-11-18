May I let it be known what is going on at John F. Kennedy Manor in Woonsocket, Rhode Island? According to the notice that residents receive, a company named Encore Fire Co. is doing these fire drills here at Kennedy Manor – and those drills drive me nearly mad because they are so badly done. They torment me. They bring on such angry thoughts.
There is this high-pitched ding! ding! ding! noise that they sound off sometimes eight times in a row before the one speaking over the intercom says “Attention! Attention! Attention!” And then sometimes, after the announcement there is another series of high-pitched Ding! Ding! Ding! Ding! Ding! Ding! Ding! Ding! Ding! And the drill goes on like this for over an hour. And then it stops for a long time – maybe an hour. And we think it is over. And then, all of a sudden, the high-pitched: “Ding! Ding! Ding! Ding! Ding! starts again. And more announcements. And it may go on for another hour.
And there have been times when the announcer tells us at the beginning that there will be a fire drill – and then it doesn’t start for an hour. So, if I leave my apartment and go for a walk to try to avoid this maddening experience, I may arrive home, later, only to discover that it hasn’t even started yet. At nearly 70 years old I don’t feel well enough to be going out for a walk twice a day. And there are still other times when we get a paper notice of a fire drill to begin on a certain date – and the fire drill doesn’t happen on that day at all. So, we can’t be sure if or when it will occur – and “get out of Dodge” before the tormenting fire drill begins.
And, in prior years, this drill only occurred once every three months or so – now, we are getting notices about them more often. I wrote on my blog about this fire drill a year or two ago; and then, there was an improvement – they weren’t so tormenting. They mostly stopped that very irritating “Ding! Ding! Ding!” part of the drill. And the drills didn’t last so long. And the drills didn’t start up again later that same day. Well, beginning on Nov. 9, these fire drills are getting nasty again.
“And whatever you do, in word or deed, do everything in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.” -Colossians 3:17. ESV Study Bible. In the name of the Lord Jesus,
Mark David Richer
Woonsocket
