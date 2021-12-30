Am I the only one who is outraged at yet another mask mandate? Am I the only one who thinks it’s wrong to demand proof of vaccination to not have to wear a mask?
If 95 percent of our state is fully vaccinated, why force another mandate? I thought the vaccines were effective? Maybe it wasn’t such a good idea to force health care workers to get the jab or get out. Maybe with a different approach we wouldn’t be short of health care workers. Maybe you would have more people willing to cooperate and voluntarily mask up if they weren’t scolded by our former governor like children.
What do the numbers have to look like to allow us to live normal lives again? The truth is that COVID will never end. They will never let it end because people who are afraid are easy to control. People will give their freedom away voluntarily and then brag about it on social media. What a good person you are because you listen to what your governor says and point out those who do not.
But what if you are wrong to demand compliance? What if what I choose has no impact to your health? Then you become just another bully. A tyrant. Do you think it will end at masking? The sharks can smell blood in the water. They will not just swim away. Just wait and see.
Daniel Riendeau
Cumberland
