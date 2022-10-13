Earlier this week, five members of the Woonsocket City Council put politics and personal problems with the mayor before the will of the people. Councilmen John Ward, James Cournoyer, and Roger Jalette took the childish and shameful action of removing Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and, as a result, appointing Council President Daniel Gendron as mayor for the next two months. This move disenfranchised every voter who cast a ballot in 2020, the vast majority of whom voted to elect Baldelli-Hunt over former councilman Jon Brien. Equally shameful is the complaint by outgoing Councilwoman Denise Sierra, which led to this action.
If these five members, a super-majority, of the City Council truly cared about due process and democracy, they would have taken this matter to the state judicial system or the people through a recall measure. Instead, they stole the decision of the people for their own political gain.
The City Council has been at continuous odds with the mayor. While I, personally, do not have warm feelings for either party, the mayor has been actively working to improve the state of Woonsocket. The City Council, on the other hand, seems hellbent on opposing every move that the mayor makes, oftentimes wasting taxpayer dollars to do so, including in this particular move and in their work to put an end to the very popular RISE Prep Mayoral Academy.
It would behoove the people of Woonsocket to recognize the damage being done to the reputation of the city by councilmen Ward, Cournoyer, and Jalette and our new, temporary, Mayor Gendron, who will be replaced when Baldelli-Hunt is, once again, sworn in as mayor in December, running unopposed in next month’s election.
