As gardeners, we know that the time we spend with our hands in the soil, tending to our plants, can lift our spirits and make time virtually disappear. In our busy lives, the mental health benefits of gardening can hardly be overstated.

Gardening and spending time in nature have well-documented physical, mental and emotional health benefits. Research suggests that gardening can have a positive impact on depression and anxiety, and there are horticultural therapy programs for therapists who want to harness the positive effect of connections between people and plants.

