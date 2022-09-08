As gardeners, we know that the time we spend with our hands in the soil, tending to our plants, can lift our spirits and make time virtually disappear. In our busy lives, the mental health benefits of gardening can hardly be overstated.
Gardening and spending time in nature have well-documented physical, mental and emotional health benefits. Research suggests that gardening can have a positive impact on depression and anxiety, and there are horticultural therapy programs for therapists who want to harness the positive effect of connections between people and plants.
So, how do gardens and gardening have such positive benefits?
Toronto-based psychiatrist Dr. Nate Charach is particularly well-qualified to answer this question.
Therapeutic benefits of gardening:
When you garden, “you’re reconnecting with the earth,” Nate says. Gardening, and being in nature, can ease the distress that many of us feel day-to-day.
“(People) can feel that things are not right, but they don’t have a sense of what to do about that … a lot of research from the last five to 10 years shows the significant benefits of time spent in nature and green spaces. People who are located closer to green spaces have better mental health. We know that very clearly.”
Just seeing plants can make a difference.
Not all of us have a backyard in which to create a garden. Take heart, though. Studies have found that simply having plants in view can reduce stress, fear, anger and sadness, and can also reduce blood pressure, pulse rate and muscle tension. And research has shown that even taking a walk in a natural environment can have a positive effect on anxiety and depression.
We here in Lincoln are very fortunate to have our community garden where we get the opportunity to reconnect to Mother Nature. For me sometimes just sitting on the bench looking out at our garden and the beautiful vista that abounds our garden is all I need to reduce stress and anxiety of daily life. The joy I see on our gardeners’ faces when nurturing their plants and then harvesting their hard-earned bounty is priceless.
It’s often been said “You can bury a lot of troubles digging in the dirt.”
I will close with this thought that I have penned with this quote from William Wordsworth:
“Your mind is the garden, your thoughts are the seeds. The harvest can either be flowers or weeds.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.