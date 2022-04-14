Take a walk through Oak Hill Cemetery in Woonsocket. It’s so run down and needs a lot of work. Leaves, branches and piles of wood everywhere.
There’s a truck that will never move near a rundown house and garage. The asphalt in some places are terrible. It’s such a historic cemetery that could use some volunteers to clean it up.
I would be so embarrassed if I lost a loved one to be buried there. There’s a lot of famous Woonsocket people buried there and it just looks like no one is there to clean it up. It’s actually embarrassing to go to a grave of a loved one and to go through that cemetery shaking your head. Beautiful cemetery years ago.
Please go take pictures and drive through it. Not good. Thank You.
Matthew Roy
Woonsocket
