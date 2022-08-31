Real problems need real solutions. They also need real leaders who can see beyond campaign promises and actually develop and pass smart, innovative policies to help move the state forward. Senate President Dominick Ruggerio is one such leader, particularly when we consider the Real Jobs workforce development program that he has championed over the last several years.
Senate President Ruggerio has been one of the leading champions on reinventing workforce development and training in Rhode Island. Under his leadership, the hugely successful Real Jobs RI program became a permanent program in the state – ensuring that quality workforce development programs would continue to be funded. This program is innovative not only in how its funded – using the Job Development Fund employers already pay into – it is unique because for the first time, the state allowed employers to tell the state what they needed for workforce development – and it had those same employers develop the training.
This program has helped train our employees in critical areas, including food safety management, the safe service of alcohol, coaching for new managers and a host of other programs made possible by the Real Jobs program. It allows employers to invest in their current and future workforce in a meaningful way. It is easy to make promises during a campaign. It’s another thing to actually make positive changes to help move the state forward. Senate President Ruggerio has repeatedly proven that he is more than just talk – he will get things done to help Rhode Island people and small businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.