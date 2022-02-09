The election year is barely underway, but my opponent is already busy spreading lies. In his opinion piece (“A new façade on an old building,” Jan. 26) that ran on these pages, Lenny Cioe didn’t let the facts get in the way of his story built on deceit and mistruths.
At this time, I am not focused on politics but on passing a bold agenda to help our state’s residents and small businesses. Even Mr. Cioe, in his letter, lauded my agenda, which includes: supporting struggling small businesses, ensuring access to affordable child care, expanding public pre-k, repairing our crumbling schools, and protecting our environment.
However, Mr. Cioe does not approve of the fact that I am supported by the business community, including local chambers of commerce. He proudly states that he refuses such support, which is ironic considering these organizations include many family-owned businesses.
Meanwhile, Mr. Cioe pays thousands of dollars in membership dues to the opaque Rhode Island Political Cooperative. The co-op is a for-profit political consulting firm and think tank that shrouds itself in secrecy while perpetuating a socialist legislative agenda. Their business scheme is a blatant violation of the spirit of our campaign finance laws.
What does Mr. Cioe stand for? He stands for whatever the R.I. Political Co-op tells him to in exchange for their political support. Unfortunately, the R.I. Political Co-op has developed an unaffordable, anti-business agenda that will destroy small businesses throughout North Providence, Providence and Rhode Island.
At the top of the list is a $19 an hour minimum wage. That’s correct, even though Rhode Island is on a pathway to a $15 minimum wage, Mr. Cioe thinks we need a $19 an hour minimum wage right now. I implore you to go into any small business on Mineral Spring Avenue and ask if they think a $19 an hour minimum wage is affordable.
Not surprisingly, Mr. Cioe also proudly supports tax increases. In his letter last week, he proposed a broad-based tax increase despite the fact that Rhode Island has actually run a $500 million surplus. Mr. Cioe’s open hostility to anyone and everyone in the business community is a sad approach amidst a pandemic and historic inflation. Lenny Cioe’s extreme, high-tax, socialist agenda, and that of the Rhode Island Political Cooperative, would further stress the small businesses that are the backbone of our economy.
I support working people and the small businesses that employ them. We need to improve our tax climate, not move backwards. I want to curb inflation and get our economy back on track – not derail it.
I have put working people first my entire life, especially during this pandemic. I have supported responsible wage increases and fought for wage bonuses for frontline workers, such as nurses and CNAs. That is why unions that represent those caring for our most vulnerable, such as the United Nurses & Allied Professionals, have endorsed me despite Mr. Cioe being a member.
I’m sure Mr. Cioe will be throwing mud throughout this campaign. He’ll try to win at any cost. He wants you to think that the business community’s support of me is somehow detrimental to our community. But it is my firm belief that North Providence and Providence residents want candidates committed to improving our business climate, not worsening it.
I look forward to talking about my support for Rhode Island’s business community with the people of North Providence and Providence in the months ahead.
Dominick J. Ruggerio
Ruggerio is president of the Senate. He is a Democrat representing Rhode Island Senate District 4, North Providence and Providence.
