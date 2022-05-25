Rhode Island got good news earlier this month when state officials projected that revenues will exceed previous forecasts by more than $500 million dollars. Yet, even with this good news, the radical progressive voices in our state remain determined to hurt small businesses.
For example, Lenny Cioe, who will be challenging me once again for the State Senate, has decided to make revamping Rhode Island’s economy the focal point of his campaign. His first proposal to do so is – you guessed it – a new tax. Lenny actually believes Rhode Island’s economic standing would improve if the state imposed a statewide property tax. I am not surprised by Lenny’s logic, since he was an outspoken advocate for raising taxes and defunding the police during his unsuccessful bid to unseat me in 2020.
First, let me be clear about where I stand: I want lower taxes, not higher taxes. And I certainly do not support the creation of a new statewide property tax. The state has never levied a property tax, and municipal property taxes are already a major burden on small businesses. In fact, local property taxes are the main reason why Rhode Island ranks near the bottom for tax competitiveness.
What we should be doing with surplus revenue dollars is providing relief to the countless Rhode Island residents and businesses that are still reeling from the pandemic. That is why I am proposing an immediate and complete end to the car tax. I am also considering several proposals to directly assist small businesses. Chief among these is using one-time revenues to replenish the Unemployment Fund, which would lower taxes for every business in Rhode Island. Our small businesses deserve tax relief, not a new statewide property tax.
Lenny’s ludicrous economic policies are part of a broader agenda developed by the Rhode Island Political Co-Op. The Co-Op will be fielding political candidates up and down the ballot and is led by Matt Brown, who infamously dropped out of a U.S. Senate campaign under the cloud of campaign finance scandal. Each and every candidate in the Co-Op has vowed to fight for a radical ideology that includes higher taxes and other measures that would cripple small businesses in our state. This includes Clara Hardy, who will be challenging Rep. Arthur Corvese.
I encourage every Rhode Islander to vote in the Democratic Primary this September in strong repudiation of the radical ideology espoused by the Rhode Island Political Cooperative. Rhode Island needs common sense, not nonsense like an additional statewide property tax, at this pivotal juncture.
Dominick J. Ruggerio
Democrat representing District 4, North Providence, Providence, is president of the Rhode Island Senate.
This letter written by the Senate President is filled with falsehoods! Firstly, the only tax that I and the other members of the RI Political Co-op would want to raise is a tax on the rich so they pay their fair share in taxes! Secondly, I have no idea what you means by a statewide property tax? Thirdly, as a social worker in private practice; I am considered a sole proprietor that this year had to pay $12,000 in taxes; so when he talks about the Co-op members and Lenny in particular not supporting small business is completely wrong! As a business owner myself, I want to help small businesses with tax breaks and people like me who are self-employed not to have to pay such high taxes. We need to encourage small businesses and help people more to start their own businesses. What is needed is to stop the tax exemptions on Amazon and colleges such as Brown who can afford to pay their fair share in taxes! So, respectfully I have to say Senate President, this is totally inaccurate and please check your facts before writing your next letter.
