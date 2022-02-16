When selecting a name, it would be wise to consider naming the new soccer stadium in honor of the thousands of workers who for many years were employed at Pawtucket’s largest employer and a world renowned multi-national corporation, whose products and textiles were sold around the world. I’m talking about the Coats & Clark mill complex, first developed in 1870 on 50 acres of land divided between Pawtucket and Central Falls at Lonsdale Avenue.
On this piece of property was one of the first soccer fields and stadiums built for the recreational needs of their employees. Baseball was played, and an indoor bowling alley added to the mix of things to do besides work.
It was this indoor recreational building that later became “Coats Field Shoppers World.” This big department store became the place to shop. Housewives came looking for bargains, and the kids came to get a free goldfish.
On March 14, 2020, a massive fire extensively destroyed five of the mill complex’s remaining buildings. All that is left are old photographs of what was.
So what’s in a name?
I would ask your opinion and research what was once a place where thousands would come to work and, yes, play. Maybe the name of a new soccer stadium would act as a fitting tribute to a corporation who provided steady employment for immigrants coming to America. People in search of a dream of a better life. For many thousands, that dream started at Coats Field.
This name I feel would be a tribute, a legacy, a reminder, and a thank you. The name?
The Rhode Island Internationals or the Pawtucket Internationals playing at the New Coats Field Soccer Stadium.
Just think how fitting a tribute it would be for the multicultural population we had here in Central Falls and Pawtucket at that time. Now their grandchildren and great grandkids would be coming to a stadium in honor of the sacrifices they made when they left the hardships of war and poverty in Europe to start a new life.
If you want to expand this thought further, you will find that Coats and Clark are still a viable textile corporation with worldwide name recognition. The potential for corporate sponsorship could extend beyond the textile network. We could be onto something far beyond the limits of the old Slater Mill or the Blackstone and Seekonk Rivers.
We must not forget the good that came working for a mill at that time. It provided food on the table and a roof over your head, even if that roof was a three-family house on a 60x80 foot lot.
In closing, I’ll ask this question, “What’s in a name?”
If we chose to use the Pawtucket Internationals playing at the New Coats Field Soccer Stadium, I feel that name covers more than we think. The synergy that existed between Coats and Clark and the thousands who worked there helped to build the fabric of the life of the people of Pawtucket and Central Falls.
Len Ryszkiewicz
Pawtucket
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.