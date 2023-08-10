Often those who oppose policies protecting trans youth state they are doing so in order to defend parents’ rights, while ignoring the rights of the children involved. Students have the right to keep information regarding their gender identity private. It is up to them to determine who is informed, which prevents their safety being compromised.

In Sanzi’s article, she dismisses the Cumberland School Committee’s concern that outing children to their parents would put them in danger and increase the risk of them being cast out by their family. However, the committee’s worry is valid, especially when confronted with statistics regarding homeless youth in the United States. 4.2 million youth experience homelessness each year, with LGBTQ+ youth 120% more likely to experience homelessness than their peers. There was a 28.6% increase in trans youth living in shelters or being served by a homelessness program that included housing or shelter from 2020 to 2021, according to the 2021 State Index on Youth Homelessness (a report by the National Homelessness Law Center and True Colors United that reviews how each state works to prevent and end youth homelessness).

