Often those who oppose policies protecting trans youth state they are doing so in order to defend parents’ rights, while ignoring the rights of the children involved. Students have the right to keep information regarding their gender identity private. It is up to them to determine who is informed, which prevents their safety being compromised.
In Sanzi’s article, she dismisses the Cumberland School Committee’s concern that outing children to their parents would put them in danger and increase the risk of them being cast out by their family. However, the committee’s worry is valid, especially when confronted with statistics regarding homeless youth in the United States. 4.2 million youth experience homelessness each year, with LGBTQ+ youth 120% more likely to experience homelessness than their peers. There was a 28.6% increase in trans youth living in shelters or being served by a homelessness program that included housing or shelter from 2020 to 2021, according to the 2021 State Index on Youth Homelessness (a report by the National Homelessness Law Center and True Colors United that reviews how each state works to prevent and end youth homelessness).
Another State Index report published last year explains why this alarming increase of trans youth becoming homeless is happening: “There are several dangerous trends of moral panic in state lawmaking and political rhetoric attempting to eliminate the existence of trans children and youth. Examples of anti-trans laws and policies include mandating school employees to out trans children and youth to their parents, banning gender-affirming health care such as puberty blockers, and even removing trans children and youth from loving and supportive homes by redefining best practices in gender-affirming health care as child abuse. These policies are inhumane. They violate the basic human rights of self-expression and self-determination that all people share, and they will increase the risk and incidence of homelessness among trans youth.”
The Cumberland School Department seeks to avoid being part of this growing problem by protecting the rights of their students. Sanzi claims another portion of the policy does the opposite and infringes on students’ right to free speech, citing a section about protocol for students who are uncomfortable with their trans peers using the same restroom or locker room as evidence. The full quote from the policy manual is, “School administrators and counseling staff are encouraged to work with students to address the discomfort and to foster understanding of diversity, including gender identity, to create a school culture that respects and values all students.” Encouraging students to learn about those who are different from them so that all feel welcome is not a violation of the First Amendment. It is schools acting on the responsibility they have to provide a safe and comfortable environment for all students.
Lastly, I would like to thank the Cumberland School Committee for protecting trans students. As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I am happy to see such support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.