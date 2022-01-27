Should we all sit back and do nothing when some students in Rhode Island are reading at an 18 percent proficiency level and their math proficiency is under 34 percent? We shouldn’t and we won’t.
R.I. parents know their children best and should be empowered to make an educational choice for them. Jan. 23-30 is National School Choice Week which advocates that every child deserves the best educational opportunity possible. If a school isn’t working for your child, what can you do? You should be able to enroll your child in a school where he/she can thrive educationally.
Will a change really help? If your child attends a school which does not meet his/her learning needs, then it is time for change. Providing more educational options for students results in better outcomes. According to a University of Arkansas study, higher levels of educational freedom are significantly associated with higher National Assessment of Education Progress achievement levels.
In 2021 alone, our state spent a staggering $2.3 billion on education and results were very poor in some content areas. Allocating more funds to a failing system is not the solution. Providing more educational options is a viable answer. R.I. families want more educational options, and our students deserve them. Visit www.edchoiceri.org and discover that students should not simply be relegated to the school assigned by their zip code. Let’s give R.I. students hope for a brighter future.
Lillian McIntyre
Scituate
Volunteer member of Rhode Island Families for School Choice
