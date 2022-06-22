Recently it was reported that the COVID-era free school lunch program was not going to be renewed at the federal level. It is abhorrent to charge children a fee for food at school.
California recently announced they would be keeping lunch free for all public school students statewide. Right now at our Statehhouse, Rep. Marcia Ranglin-Vassell has a bill which would accomplish this here in R.I.
In the city of Pawtucket, breakfast is offered for free and we have a number of programs that parents and kids can apply for to receive a free or reduced lunch.
But, there should be no need for paperwork, applications, means testing or any other red tape — public school children should receive free breakfast and lunch — period.
Tyler McFeeters
Pawtucket
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.