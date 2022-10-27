What’s your why? We all have that question to answer. What’s the reasons for what drives us to do the things we do? Why do we go to work? Why do we choose the professions we do? Why do we love and hurt the ones closest to us? Why do we make the choices we make? We all have a why ...

To North Smithfield voters and residents, why does Mike Clifford choose to do the things he does? Why does he have a page entitled “Cliff Notes.” Why does he state he is too old to get involved, has served his time, and paid his dues, yet choses to do relentless hours of research on issues? Why does he claim that he likes to do it for free? Why does he blame everything on John Beauregard? Why’s he obsessed with him? Why was he caught taking down John’s signs last election? Why was he reported following school buses? Why are there reports of Clifford driving past John’s house repeatedly? Why isn’t he asking other councilors questions during public comment? Why isn’t he calling out other council members on his page? Why is he always leaving us with “Cliffhangers” and tune in for the next episode on the next insinuation? Why did he enter the race for Town Council and then drop out? Why isn’t he calling out other potential candidates, whom have a known track record of failures, in the same manner he is calling out John constantly? It seems someone has a lot of time and energy yet the choice in how to channel and direct it seems misguided – why?

