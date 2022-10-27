What’s your why? We all have that question to answer. What’s the reasons for what drives us to do the things we do? Why do we go to work? Why do we choose the professions we do? Why do we love and hurt the ones closest to us? Why do we make the choices we make? We all have a why ...
To North Smithfield voters and residents, why does Mike Clifford choose to do the things he does? Why does he have a page entitled “Cliff Notes.” Why does he state he is too old to get involved, has served his time, and paid his dues, yet choses to do relentless hours of research on issues? Why does he claim that he likes to do it for free? Why does he blame everything on John Beauregard? Why’s he obsessed with him? Why was he caught taking down John’s signs last election? Why was he reported following school buses? Why are there reports of Clifford driving past John’s house repeatedly? Why isn’t he asking other councilors questions during public comment? Why isn’t he calling out other council members on his page? Why is he always leaving us with “Cliffhangers” and tune in for the next episode on the next insinuation? Why did he enter the race for Town Council and then drop out? Why isn’t he calling out other potential candidates, whom have a known track record of failures, in the same manner he is calling out John constantly? It seems someone has a lot of time and energy yet the choice in how to channel and direct it seems misguided – why?
John Beauregard, Paul Zwolenski and our other elected officials in North Smithfield are not perfect human beings. Elected officials or not, we are all imperfect humans. Some of us recognize our flaws and strive to improve. And then again, some of us don’t to do the hard work of self-reflection and strive to be better human beings.
Mike Clifford expects perfection. He’s always salivating to point out a mistake that has been made. The “Ah-hah – Gotcha” guy. Yes, some of his work has been beneficial to the town, but to what extent? The amount of divisiveness he has caused is atrocious. Facebook should not allow him to have his page. It’s turned into a mockery witch-hunt. He has made a circus of public comment and town meetings. The question is “why?”
Unraveling the why in Mike Clifford to the core may be scary. If we understand his past, his failures, and his shortcomings, only then may we be able to paint a better picture as to why Mike Clifford does the things he does. Only he really knows why deep down ... Voters on all sides should refrain from whatever is driving the apparent psychosis of Mike Clifford.
Let’s not let Cliff Notes drive this great town “off the cliff.” Let’s remember those who aren’t perfect but show up for the benefit of us all!
