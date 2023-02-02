All Rhode Islanders should note the recent passing of jazz great and Smithfield’s own Carol Sloan. She was considered a “pure” jazz voice with an amazing pitch. Her creativity with a song became her trademark.
In her remarkable career, she toured the world and sang with some of the greatest jazz musicians on the face of the planet (Oscar Peterson, Clark Terry and Kenny Barron to name just a few). She was a big band singer as well as releasing many recordings as a solo artist.
From her humble beginnings in Northern Rhode Island, she started her career at the age of 14, singing in the Ed Drew Orchestra and playing at local establishments such as Rhodes-on-the-Pawtuxet. She’s played with many Rhode Island jazz legends like Dave McKenna, Mike Renzi and Artie Cabral.
Carol’s career took her to engagements at legendary jazz clubs like The Village Vanguard in NYC and Ronnie Scott’s in London. She sang at the Newport Jazz festival and had a huge following in Japan. She made TV appearances on “The Steve Allen Show” and “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.” Carol played Carnegie Hall.
I got to know Carol while working on my book (“A Treasury of Rhode Island Jazz & Swing Musicians”) and she also appeared in my documentary about Providence, R.I.’s legendary Celebrity Club (“Do It Man! The Story of The Celebrity Club”). It was New England’s first integrated nightclub. She told a great story about going to the club as a teenager and seeing Sarah Vaughan perform.
Carol was so generous with her time. I remember a wonderful lunch we had together where she entertained me for hours with great stories about her exceptional life. Her stint on Arthur Godfrey’s radio show (“he was all hands”) and her one-of-a-kind relationship with Oscar Peterson were just a couple of those tales.
She was a true sweetheart, with kind words for all her fellow musicians. She stayed true to her home state of Rhode Island, often playing with one of her favorite pianists, R.I.’s own Mike Renzi, and, on occasion, another Rhode Islander, saxophonist Scott Hamilton.
Carol Sloan was everything Rhode Islanders value. She was warm, honest, bold, and fearless. And, oh, what a voice!
She was a true jazz artist with an incredible gift, and, like all her fans the world over, a lover of jazz.
Tom Shaker
Woonsocket
Shaker lives in Woonsocket and is an author, filmmaker and the host of “The Soul Serenade” on WICN, 90.5FM (wicn.org)
