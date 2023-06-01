High-school proms are very expensive affairs. When you add up the prom dresses and tuxedos, prom tickets and pictures, stretch limos, flowers, and those special hairstyles, nails, and spray tans, it’s not unusual for the tab to top $1,000. For parents, however, the primary prom-related concerns aren’t financial. A parent’s biggest prom worry are the risky behaviors associated with proms, most specifically underage drinking and impaired driving. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety, one-third of teen traffic deaths involving alcohol occurs during prom season, which is April to June. Fortunately, parents and teachers can play a crucial role by talking with teens about the potential dangers and consequences of underage drinking and driving while impaired.

On behalf of the Cumberland, Lincoln and North Smithfield Prevention Coalitions, I would like to take the opportunity to thank the following establishments for their commitment and participation to our “PromIses” Community Awareness Campaign to raise awareness on underage drinking and impaired driving: Valley Falls Florist in Cumberland, Elaine’s Flowers in North Smithfield and Lincoln Gardens in Lincoln.

