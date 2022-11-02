As the Rhode Island Environmental Education Association, we stand in strong support of environmental justice across our state, ensuring that every Rhode Islander enjoys access to safe, clean outdoor places to play, work, and learn.
We are disheartened that the Pawtucket City Council voted in favor of selling half of Morley Field (Lot 309) on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The Woodlawn neighborhood of Pawtucket has no other walkable large green space for residents to explore and learn outside, nor to access the Moshasshuck River. Morley Field has been a valued space for sports events and community gathering since the 1970s. As Woodlawn is a working class community that is majority people of color, it is an environmental injustice to reduce local access to the environmental good of green space. The replacement site is not within a reasonable walking distance for community members in District 5, and in the wealthier and whiter neighborhood of District 6. Ensuring equitable access to outdoor spaces for these residents needs to be a city priority.
We urge Rhode Islanders concerned about protecting our neighbors and children’s access to the outdoors and health to consider how the permanent transition of this community gathering space hurts our state’s efforts towards equity. If you are interested in voicing your dissent to this environmental injustice, please attend the community rally to Defend Morley Field from 4 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 3, Pawtucket City Hall.
(1) comment
I don't remember anyone ever telling me that I am entitled to the "environmental good of green space" when I was growing up. Each community should decide for themselves what space should be reserved for their residents, but we shouldn't be shamed into thinking this is some sort of injustice. If the people in that area rise up, or decide not too, that is totally up to them.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.