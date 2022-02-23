Since opening our restaurant, we have been proud to serve the families of North Providence. Local businesses like Slim Pickings right here in North Providence are the lifeline of our economy. We provide stable jobs and affordable meals to the customers we love and are grateful to continue to do so.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic has made it hard for businesses like ours to make a profit, forcing some to raise prices, limit staff, and worse yet, close their doors for good. But, with support of our elected representatives, many small businesses have been able to make it through these difficult times.
As our state moves toward recovery, we urge our elected leaders to support policies that aid, not hinder, our recovery so that businesses like Slim Pickings can continue to serve our community.
To that end, we are so grateful for Senate President Dominick Ruggerio and Rep. Bill O’Brien for helping North Providence’s business community, particularly by not raising taxes on businesses at a time when we can least afford it. The past two years have been challenging for all of us, but together with the support of lawmakers like Ruggerio and O’Brien, we know we can make it to the other side.
Carolanne Hulsebus
Owner of Slim Pickings
