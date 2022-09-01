We write today to enthusiastically support Senate President Dominick Ruggerio’s re-election to the state Senate, and to encourage all voters to support him in the Sept. 13 primary, even if they don’t typically vote in primaries. Mr. Ruggerio understands the challenges of running a business in this state and has worked to improve our business climate. At the same time, his opponent Lenny Cioe has made proposals that would significantly negatively impact the viability of small businesses putting at risk the job growth in our state.
Mr. Ruggerio was part of the leadership that eliminated the taxes businesses paid on energy, which is particularly beneficial to the manufacturers served by the Rhode Island Manufacturers Association (RIMA). It enables us to retain jobs, offer better pay to our employees, and continue operating in Rhode Island. He was part of the leadership that lowered the corporate tax rate from the highest in the northeast to the lowest and reduced the corporate minimum tax by 20 percent. And he eliminated thousands of pages of needless, outdated regulations.
As a former owner of a precision CNC operation for 31 years and now as executive director of the Rhode Island Manufacturers Association, I have worked with Mr. Ruggerio over the past five years on many issues facing the small business community. Every year at the start of the session, he asks me what can the Senate do to support manufacturing. He understands that a strong manufacturing economy also provides ancillary support for other businesses. For every job created by a manufacturer, two jobs are created in other small business sectors. Mr. Ruggerio understands our needs and he balances that need with the needs of Rhode Island citizens.
This year alone, Mr. Ruggerio led the effort to fully eliminate the car tax now, benefiting every business that owns a vehicle or fleet, as well as most residents. He appropriated targeted grants to assist small businesses through the pandemic. And this year, an unusual state appropriation was made into the unemployment fund, which is usually fully funded through business taxes. This $100 million allocation will result in a tax break for every Rhode Island business. It may be just the support some companies need to keep their doors open or hire another employee.
The choice in this election couldn’t be starker. When Mr. Ruggerio talks with business groups, Mr. Cioe takes to Twitter to malign him as a shill for corporations. Meanwhile, Mr. Cioe has proposed legislation to impose a new state property tax on Rhode Island businesses. The whopping 10 percent on gross receipts, whether the small business has made a profit would cause most of the manufacturers served through RIMA to seriously reconsider doing business here. The anti-business, Democratic Socialists will turn out their vote. We need those who believe in a better business climate and in policies that benefit the hardworking people of our community, to vote as well.
