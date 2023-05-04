The Scituate Democratic Town Committee recently submitted a letter to House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi, applauding his decision to remove Rep. Robert Quattrocchi from his seat on the State Government and Elections Committee.
The letter, which I voluntarily drafted and had signed by fellow members of the SDTC, highlights our collective support in the speaker’s proactive removal of Rep. Quattrocchi from a committee assignment. The action served as an important reminder to Rhode Island voters: its legislature will not tolerate hate, discrimination or hostility of any kind while serving the state.
Because the SDTC is a diverse collective dedicated to the principle of balanced and open government, supporting inclusion and accountability while also encouraging the renouncing of intolerance, its members found remarks by Rep. Quattrocchi toward Rep. Rebecca Kislak inappropriate. Because of this, I wanted to reflect our acknowledging the speaker’s significant obligations, which includes preserving order and decorum, holding legislative members responsible for their actions throughout the duration of his/her/their term in office.
Despite the remarks made, the letter also recognized the alleged discriminatory and/or harassing communication between residents and Rep. Quattrocchi. Members of the SDTC made it clear in the letter to the speaker that it does not support or condone any vilified actions toward Rep. Kislak, Rep. Quattrocchi or any other elected official. Such responses only fuel the inexcusable behavioral patterns Rhode Island’s legislature and the SDTC seeks to eliminate. The SDTC does, however, encourage an individual’s freedom to express views in a respectful manner, as sharing ideas promotes mutual respect and inspires sound policy for our state.
Scituate residents deserve an inclusive, safe and respectful environment within Rhode Island and its state’s legislature. That is why I felt compelled to personally thank Speaker Shekarchi for raising the bar when it comes to appropriate conduct within the House of Representatives. It sends the positive message that discriminatory behavior will not be tolerated within our state, despite an individual’s elected position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.