My name is Jerome Smith and I have been both your representative and senator. Admittedly, I have been out of the public eye for some time as it should be for a man my age (79 years old). But I cannot stand idle when I see the divisiveness gripping this wonderful city.
I along with most of you, I believe, are so tired of the in-fighting going on in this city between the administration and the council that has nothing to do with the well-being of our home. I think we all agree that our city has come a very long way from the disaster of a few years ago. There is no doubt our aggressive mayor has had the most influence on the outcome of our turn around. A lack of an opponent is testimony to that.
But for us to move to statewide recognition requires that the city to elect council members who have shown a desire to explore all possibilities to improve our Main Street, our neighborhoods, our friendliness and to have them understand the importance of our history in the formation of this country.
It is time to come to the point. I hope you will join with me in supporting Garrett Mancieri for Council.
I know of no-one who has dedicated more of his time promoting this city than anyone else in my entire political life. He has shown you even after his election loss, that he continued to promote this community all while taking his loss in stride. It is time to show him that we can be mistaken too and atone ourselves by returning a true public servant to a meaningful roll in the advancement of our city.
