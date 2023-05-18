Attention residents of North Smithfield, Smithfield and Burrillville especially those in the Nipsachuk area (vicinity of Log Road Route 7 Colwell Road Etc):
I write this to express my concerns about what may become a very expensive problem for many of us. In the past few years several neighborhoods in North Smithfield have been forced to switch from well water to a town water line. The installation of these town water lines comes at a great out-of-pocket expense to each and every resident in the affected areas.
For example, residents of one neighborhood near the High School/Middle School had to pay $30,000 per household when they were required to make the switch. I have lived in the Nipsachuk area since 1989. In recent years I have noticed that the area’s streams and ponds are drying out much more so than they used to. My purpose is not to guilt people into turning off their sprinkler systems or otherwise reduce their water use but to warn everyone of the looming danger that this may worsen to an extent that will render all of our wells non-viable.
Most of you are aware of the proposed Rankin Estates development in North Smithfield. If our current water use is already pushing our groundwater resources near the limit imagine how much worse this will be with 120 new homes running sprinklers, filling pools and so on. As these new homes deplete the groundwater even further and our wells begin to dry out we may all be forced to pay the exorbitant cost of installing town water lines. The developer stands to make a massive profit from this, why should we incur a huge bill to pay for the consequences of their project?
If you share my concerns please let the members of the North Smithfield Planning Board, the Town Council and town planner know of your thoughts. It might also be worth notifying the above mentioned town officials as well as developer: Narragansett Improvement and the various shell corporations they have set up (preumably as liability Shields {for example Reedy Ray}) and their attorneys; KSP law, that we may endeavor to pass any such bills along to them. Thank You.
