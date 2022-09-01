Cynthia Mendes was primary sponsor of Senate Bill 2552. This atrocious bill singled out people who do not submit their vaccination status to the state of Rhode Island, then doubled their income tax and fined them $50 per month if they did not comply. This bill was targeted at low-income communities because statistically they have lower vaccination rates than higher income communities. This bill was never about public safety, health or anything else, it was about one single solitary thing: Dominance over a group of people who made the most personal of choices. It is a full on attack and assault of bodily autonomy, self-determination and the sacred relationship of doctor and patient.
Matt Brown has chosen to run in tandem with Mendes. This being said, I have still yet to hear him condemn this atrocity, so I can jump to the conclusion he is on board with it. This is the risk you run when you choose a running-mate who is just totally out of touch with the communities they claim to represent.
People have said to me, “the bill is DOA, it’s not going anywhere so why care?” My response is simply, if people like Matt Brown and Cynthia Mendes had their way, this would be law in Rhode Island. They are past the point of no return on this. Some things are just so bad, they fall into the category of disqualifying. Many people have made mistakes and can redeem themselves, but this is a bridge too far.
Cynthia Mendes has disqualified herself from holding any public office with one knee-jerk, impulsive piece of legislation that would have gutted the incomes of the most at-risk people in our state. Matt Brown has chosen to stand with her, disqualifying himself in the process. This truly speaks volumes of their character, intentions and dangers of their mere presence near the levers of power. The fact these two are running for Lt. governor/governor and have not been admonished by their own political party is a warning shot to all Rhode Islanders: We can expect more of this until Democrat leadership is willing to stand up to the powerful and take administrative action when it is necessary.
I am willing to speak to anyone regarding this issue at any time. I can be reached via text or call at 401-719-6948.
