A couple of years ago some of us wrote about excessive speeding in Cumberland, Unfortunately, the problem has not abated, especially on Abbott Run Valley Road (ARVR). While many drivers only moderately exceed the posted 25 miles per hour limit, especially during wintertime, some recklessly travel at 40 mph and even higher speeds. Our police occasionally catch a few. However, the town’s small though excellent force is stretched to the limit and understandably can’t station a cop permanently on any one street.
What to do?
I suggest the town install speed bumps along several stretches of ARVR. Years ago, speed bumps successfully improved driving behavior on Lonesome Pine Road; I still remember the excessive speeders back in 1998. Later, speed bumps were also successfully installed on Rawson Road to protect the repaired bridge. Why not on ARVR?
It is sad that anti-speed car bumper stickers such as “What’s your hurry? Hell can wait!” do not shock truly egregious speed demons. If their impatience will not allow them to voluntarily slow down for safety’s sake, then speed bumps will surely force them!
Concerned residents on ARVR would support having several speed bumps at different sections of the road. The matter should be seriously studied by our town and subsequent action taken.
Ed Bubnys
Cumberland
