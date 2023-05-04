Being in favor of the entire United States Constitution, especially the Bill of Rights, and wanting to pass along the freedoms enshrined therein to future generations of Americans, I cannot but oppose the efforts of certain Rhode Island lawmakers to ban semi-automatic rifles that look like M16s.

Fearful people make bad leaders, and worse politicians, and the latest efforts to ban incorrectly-defined “assault rifles” has fear written all over it. The way these politicians react to that fear is educational. Rather than fostering firearms education, civic cohesion, recreational shooting, and joining the enormous ranks of legal gun owners, their course of action is an attempt to criminalize the legal owners of semi-automatic rifles and banning inanimate objects. Brilliant.

