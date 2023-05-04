Being in favor of the entire United States Constitution, especially the Bill of Rights, and wanting to pass along the freedoms enshrined therein to future generations of Americans, I cannot but oppose the efforts of certain Rhode Island lawmakers to ban semi-automatic rifles that look like M16s.
Fearful people make bad leaders, and worse politicians, and the latest efforts to ban incorrectly-defined “assault rifles” has fear written all over it. The way these politicians react to that fear is educational. Rather than fostering firearms education, civic cohesion, recreational shooting, and joining the enormous ranks of legal gun owners, their course of action is an attempt to criminalize the legal owners of semi-automatic rifles and banning inanimate objects. Brilliant.
But why shouldn’t they ban them, the United States Constitution aside? Aside from the fact that semi-automatic rifles of any persuasion are used in a ridiculously small percentage of crimes, it’s not like these same anti-gun policies have been tried in virtually every major American city over the past couple decades. Well, they have been tried, of course. Those cities have been rewarded with resounding failure after resounding failure, some cities routinely jockeying for position as the Murder Capital of America.
So what are we to think of politicians who pursue these policies that are proven failures at their stated goal, and demonstrably un-American and unconstitutional? Are they foolish? Ignorant? Scared but well-intentioned? Maybe. Whatever the root cause, the ideological policies pursued by those backing this legislation are not those that lead toward the lofty goal of free people living together in a cohesive society. Just the opposite.
To add insult to injury with remarkable irony, with the majority of new gun owners in America being women and minorities, the very rifles being attacked by our anti-gun legislators are an excellent choice for women given their size, weight, and felt recoil, all of which matters not to the anti-gun ideologues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.