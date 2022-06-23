Memorial Day 2022 was just a few days ago. We remembered our war dead and were grateful for their ultimate sacrifice. The oath taken by our deceased servicemen was to “protect the Constitution of the United States from all enemies, foreign and domestic.” Like many politicians, our congressman, David Cicilline, paid verbal tribute. So it was a bit surprising that Mr. Cicilline, in a house hearing on Federal gun restrictions just a few days later, let slip the phrase, “Spare me the bullshit about Constitutional rights.” No, Mr. Cicilline, I don’t think I will.
Like our Town Council president and town administrator, I’m a veteran of the first Gulf War in 1991, and grateful to have come home intact. Some did not return from that conflict, and many have not returned from other conflicts. Service to our country is about preserving the American way of life for future generations. The freedom and opportunity. Congressman Cicilline seems to think we should be as free as he’s comfortable with, not as free as the Constitution guarantees. Congressman Cicilline doesn’t grant us our rights, or get to impose his arbitrary limitations on them.
It seems that professional politicians, like our congressman, work overtime to split us into groups for voting purposes. “Tribes,” if you will. Decade after decade. Poor vs. rich. White vs. Black. Left vs. right.
Tragedies become inevitable. We would be well-served fostering more civic duty and responsibility, but Mr. Cicilline’s response is to try to limit the rights of law-abiding Americans while simultaneously working hard with the current administration to get us $5 gasoline, $6 diesel and heating oil, runaway inflation, broken supply chains, and $40 billion to Ukraine. $40 BILLION.
Benjamin Franklin has been famously paraphrased, “Those who trade freedom for security deserve neither.” Indeed, history and experience have proved this time and again. So, Mr. Cicilline, I don’t think I’ll spare you any of my Constitutional rights. Feel free to part with any of yours, but I fought for mine.
Frank Spezzano
Lincoln
Thank you for sacrificing for our country and standing up for our rights, Frank. Thanks also for having the backbone to write this perfectly crafted letter. It is good to be reminded that there are still real men out there.
I agree 100%, and especially liked how you exposed Cicciline for the divisive politician he is. Progressive politicians, like him, understand that dividing us up and stirring resentments between groups energizes the electorate in their favor, all while ignoring the growing hatred and the very violence such posturing leads to. He is literally destroying our great country from within, for political power.
