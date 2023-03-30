Since Monday the 20th, Rep. Bob Quattrocchi has been in the media for asking fellow Rep. Kislak if she was a pedophile. The situation has only escalated since then, including his removal from the State Government and Elections Committee last week.
I am uniquely poised to opine on this subject, as I ran as the Democratic candidate against Quattrocchi in 2018, and now reside in Kislak’s district.
Quattrocchi’s recent actions have outraged many, but this is far from the first time he has acted so deranged. I felt compelled to run against Quattrocchi in 2018 to represent my home town honorably after returning from serving in the Navy. I feared his rhetoric would escalate the longer he stayed in office. It has.
Quattrocchi doubled down on conspiracy theories regarding the United Nations, including during House floor debate on the Reproductive Privacy Act in 2019. Scituate was in contention post-WWII to be host of the UN. It’s sad that Scituate’s sole representative is unaware of the town’s history. Or, is it possible that he simply doesn’t care about history and chooses to highlight the opinions of conspiracy theorists more?
In 2020, when voting by mail was a choice many voters asked for in April’s Presidential Preference Primary, he made a lofty claim. On Facebook he remarked that “... this is conditioning the populace to accept this type of voting as ‘normal.’” Quattrocchi failed to include in his 2020 thoughts about potential voter fraud that his campaign sent out mail ballot applications in 2018. One of the reasons he felt voting by mail could be a good idea then included not being able to predict bad weather at the November polls. Of note, voting by mail has been normal for members of our military for decades. I voted by mail in 2021’s Senate District 3 special election while serving in the Navy during Operation Allies Refuge in Bahrain.
His comments on St. Patrick’s Day included allusions to the Satanic Panic of the 1980s, and incorrect assumptions about pedophilia and members of the LGBTQ+ community. LGBTQ+ people are not groomers, and simply want to live their lives with the same freedoms afforded to their cisgender, heterosexual neighbors. The Satanic Temple has consistently advocated for Americans’ First Amendment rights, including freedom of speech and freedom of religion. They have never advocated for the abduction or abuse of children. But, here we go again, another slew of articles in the local news about Rep. Quattrocchi and his conspiracy theories.
Quattrocchi should attempt to take a seat and observe how he is harming his constituents with his outbursts that place conspiracy theories above all else. Since 2018 Rep. Quattrocchi has only felt emboldened to dog whistle and parrot these theories. At what point is enough enough?
