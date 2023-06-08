Rhode Island can boast being the birthplace of some of the country's most successful corporations, including Textron, CVS, and Hasbro, which have provided employment opportunities to hundreds of thousands of people across the country. Samuel Slater introduced the Industrial Revolution to the country in 1793, and chose the location of his first factory in our very own city of Pawtucket. It is beyond any doubt that our most successful entrepreneurs and businesspeople loved the state I still call my home.

In spite of all this, in the past few decades we have earned the unenviable position of being ranked 47th out of 50 states in terms of business-friendliness. As the General Assembly has failed to provide sufficient incentive for growth, Rhode Island-based firms have elected to take their business elsewhere. There simply isn’t enough business, neither the friendly environment needed to be as successful as one can be, to encourage these firms to stay where they are. As a small business owner of 45 years, I have often heard the argument that the state cannot lower its taxes because there is simply so much need, and too little money to pay for that need. The result of this disastrous policy has led to one thing: Rhode Islanders leaving their homes and businesses behind, and leaving to establish residency and commerce in lower-taxed states.

