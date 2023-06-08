Rhode Island can boast being the birthplace of some of the country's most successful corporations, including Textron, CVS, and Hasbro, which have provided employment opportunities to hundreds of thousands of people across the country. Samuel Slater introduced the Industrial Revolution to the country in 1793, and chose the location of his first factory in our very own city of Pawtucket. It is beyond any doubt that our most successful entrepreneurs and businesspeople loved the state I still call my home.
In spite of all this, in the past few decades we have earned the unenviable position of being ranked 47th out of 50 states in terms of business-friendliness. As the General Assembly has failed to provide sufficient incentive for growth, Rhode Island-based firms have elected to take their business elsewhere. There simply isn’t enough business, neither the friendly environment needed to be as successful as one can be, to encourage these firms to stay where they are. As a small business owner of 45 years, I have often heard the argument that the state cannot lower its taxes because there is simply so much need, and too little money to pay for that need. The result of this disastrous policy has led to one thing: Rhode Islanders leaving their homes and businesses behind, and leaving to establish residency and commerce in lower-taxed states.
One of the greatest contributors to this unfriendly business environment is our high sales tax rate, which isn't doing Rhode Islanders any favors. The single-largest, most equitable solution the Rhode Island General Assembly could consider is a simple reduction of the sales tax rate from 7 percent to 5 percent, as General Assembly Republicans have proposed. Rhode Island currently jockeys for the most repressive sales tax in the country, tying with four other states behind California. While it is certainly true there will be less money for the General Assembly to spend on pet projects, it has been proven many times over that reduced taxes results in increased revenues. A simple drive to the barest mall across the state line in Massachusetts, a state with a sales tax rate of 6.25 percent, will show Rhode Islanders are keen on getting the best deals for the lowest amount of money. Can you imagine how many sales we could take from Massachusetts if our sales tax rate was reduced to a competitive 5 percent?
All residents, of all income levels and of all backgrounds, would feel an immediate relief of 2 percent. That is not small peanuts, and that is real equity.
As the country contends with the threat of a looming economic crisis, the savings from such a reduction would help – more than those at the top who stand to profit – struggling families and low-income households. It’s time for the General Assembly to stop treating our money like a game of Monopoly, and return the savings to our businesses and residents, and provide the essential relief many of our friends and family members need to get by during this most difficult time.
Paul Carroll
Vice-chairman of the Lincoln Republican Town Committee
