It’s come to my attention that I was more or less misunderstood by the Pawtucket School Committee at it’s Jan. 11 meeting specifically concerning the general position of the Jacqueline M. Walsh School for the Performing and Visual Arts in regards to the proposed unified high school at the McCoy Stadium site. I would like to clarify that position now:
JMW generally supports the construction of a new unified school for Tolman and Shea. In the simplest terms possible, we do not want to be included in the unified school. To my own understanding, the original plan for the unified school did not include JMW at all – JMW was included more as a tentative afterthought. We simply wish for the original plan to go through, that is, the plan with only Tolman and Shea. We fully support new buildings for Tolman and Shea, unified or not, as they desperately need them. We fully support a repurpose of the empty McCoy Stadium site. All that JMW was advocating for at the Jan. 11 meeting was to not be included in the unified school, too.
There was some criticism from the School Committee about “disparaging comments made about the city’s other high schools” (Tolman and Shea) from people from JMW. There seems to be a misconception that there is a sense of elitism coming from people from JMW; as though we think that we’re superior than those from the city’s other high schools. I would like to make it completely clear that this is NOT the case, and those comments do NOT reflect the feelings of the student body, at least. I’m a 10th-grade student currently attending JMW, not a representative speaking on the school’s behalf, but I can safely assert that this does indeed reflect the general consensus of the student body. If you ask any random JMW student, it could be guaranteed that they do indeed support a new unified school for Tolman and Shea, but not JMW. And it could also be guaranteed that they would not make elite or superior comments against those other schools. Any “disparaging comments” of which the committee was referring to do not reflect the actual wishes of the larger JMW community, and the student body completely condemns them. The School Committee said it themselves: “The feedback from the JMW community has been at least 90 percent positive and 10 percent negative.” The problem, then is that the committee spent the rest of the allotted time speaking about that 10 percent that does not represent the whole, and that we condemn.
I spoke at the Jan. 11 meeting and was quoted in a Valley Breeze article. The quotes did not represent the best of my speech and our actual beliefs, and I wish I could’ve clarified myself then and there. In summary, I hope this reaches the School Committee, and that I have another chance to speak to them in person and talk more about this topic.
Noah Strunin
Pawtucket
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.