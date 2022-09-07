We submit this letter to the editor to voice our support for Dominick Ruggerio for state Senate. Our coalition represents over 6,000 employers across 50 industrial sectors, and while we have not always agreed with the senator, we have worked with him to grow our economy by providing critical tax relief to businesses and taxpayers.

We call on everyone, whether you normally vote in a primary or not, to turn out and vote on Sept. 13, 2022, for Sen. Dominick Ruggiero in the Democratic primary. The options presented in this year’s Senate District 4 primary could not be more different.

