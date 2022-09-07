We submit this letter to the editor to voice our support for Dominick Ruggerio for state Senate. Our coalition represents over 6,000 employers across 50 industrial sectors, and while we have not always agreed with the senator, we have worked with him to grow our economy by providing critical tax relief to businesses and taxpayers.
We call on everyone, whether you normally vote in a primary or not, to turn out and vote on Sept. 13, 2022, for Sen. Dominick Ruggiero in the Democratic primary. The options presented in this year’s Senate District 4 primary could not be more different.
We believe there is a clear choice facing our community: On the one hand, Mr. Ruggerio, who listens and takes into consideration the consequences of legislative action, and on the other, Mr. Cioe, who proposes significant tax increases on small businesses without understanding the consequences for working families. According to news stories and his own social media, Mr. Cioe is proposing a 10 percent property tax on small businesses based upon their gross receipts, regardless of whether they make a profit or not. This ill-devised tax scheme would have a dramatic negative impact on the businesses in District 4, as well as make Rhode Island one of the most taxed states in the nation.
Mr. Ruggerio understands the challenges of running a business in this state and has worked to improve our business climate while improving working conditions for employees. Although we have disagreed with his policy stances at times, it is clear that he is guided by a strident desire to grow Rhode Island’s economy by assisting job creators rather than demonizing them. He has also opposed unnecessary broad-based tax increases on Rhode Island’s businesses and residents. This year alone, Mr. Ruggerio led the effort to fully eliminate the car tax now, benefitting every business that owns a vehicle or fleet, as well as most residents. Rhode Islanders will never receive another car tax bill thanks in no small part to the efforts of the Senate president.
Whether or not you typically vote in Democratic primaries, we implore you to do so on Sept. 13. We need to elect individuals who understand the basic principles of business and growing our economy. Your vote for Sen. Ruggerio will keep the senator working for Rhode Island.
