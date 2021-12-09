Since March 2020, we’ve seen the incredible power of community. It was no different during this past Small Business Saturday, with so many Rhode Islanders making conscious decisions to support local businesses. As the cornerstones of our neighborhoods, these deliberate investments at our retail stores and restaurants – no matter how small of a purchase – keep critical dollars right here in our backyard.
Every time you take a class at a local fitness studio, grab a sandwich from the local bistro, or buy a gift from a local shop, you are choosing our community. You’re choosing to support the livelihood of an employee, the dream of a small business owner, and our state’s comeback from this pandemic.
As the co-owner of Fully Rooted, a local fresh juice company, we’ve seen first-hand how small businesses make every effort to provide safe, responsive, and flexible options while surviving a challenging economic period. As Rhode Islanders become more comfortable being together this holiday season – let us celebrate the importance of our local “mom-and-pop” shops, restaurants, and brick-and-mortar businesses beyond Small Business Saturday.
Supporting local businesses can be simple. Here are some small ways you can make a big impact:
First, consider simple changes you can make during your daily routine. Do you stop at a big chain coffee shop on your way to work? Consider trying the local café across the street. When grocery shopping, is there a local bakery selling goods in-store, or produce options from a local farm? Small swaps, even one time, help.
Second, commit to visiting a new place. Traffic to a business – in-person or online – is always welcomed. Through simple online platforms, it’s easy to “visit” great new businesses all across our state without leaving the house. At Fully Rooted, we’ve grown our reach around Rhode Island by making online shopping easier, utilizing tools like Instagram Shops, where visitors can quickly click-through a photo to see the featured products for sale. Businesses across industries are making it easier than ever to access local products, so commit to exploring new places around the state even from home.
Next, consider businesses that amplify your values. Many local businesses are deeply invested in the greater good or pass along your thoughtfulness to nearby nonprofits – ask a business what’s important to them. At Fully Rooted, our mission is built on sustaining our environment, and we’ve chosen to reduce our footprint each week by donating over 400 pounds of juice pulp to local worm composting businesses, reusing nearly 1,000 of our glass juice bottles, and supporting local farms like Sanctuary Herbs of Providence and Four Town Farm.
Last, share your favorite small businesses. Friends and family will be spending time this season shopping and connecting over their giving ideas. Your effort to support small businesses goes beyond spending money. Sharing a positive experience you had at a local business, a unique find from a local shop, or recommending a local company to your network can make a huge difference.
As we make an effort to mindfully choose to support Rhode Island’s small businesses, we make our communities stronger each and every day.
Ben Aalvik
Co-founder of Fully Rooted in Pawtucket
