March 29 was established by The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. This day is to be observed in perpetuity, along with six other military-centric national observances, including Memorial Day, Independence Day and Veterans Day.
This year, the members of Balfour-Cole Post 64 will conduct a brief commemoration on the morning of March 29 at the Vietnam Memorial in Deerfield Park. More than nine million Americans, including approximately 21,000 from Rhode Island, served from 1955 to 1975. More than 58,000 made the ultimate sacrifice, including 209 from Rhode Island. Unfortunately, approximately 1,600 are still unaccounted for, listed as “Missing In Action.”
Some six million veterans of the Vietnam era are still living. Some relive their combat experience every day.The members of the American Legion encourage you to reach out to Vietnam veterans who may be isolated or living in remote locations and those in assisted living, geriatric, rehabilitative or palliative care facilities. We encourage every American to show their deep gratitude to this generation of warriors, our nation’s blood and treasure from a generation ago – and to their families – for their service and sacrifice in recognition of this significant day.
You can assist a grateful nation by thanking and honoring Vietnam Veterans and their families. And, to all who served, we say “Welcome home!”
Skip Sweeney
Smithfield
Past commander, Balfour-Cole Post 64 American Legion
