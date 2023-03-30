Although we applaud those recommendations made by the Smithfield Town Council, it was Councilwoman Rachel Toppi that removed an animal-protection safeguard; namely, the number of cats and dogs that a pet owner could have.
Unfortunately, when a municipality does not have some limitations on the number of cats and dogs in a community, the possibility of hoarding increases. Needless to say, there are individuals and families that are capable of handling additional pets; however, hoarding situations are not always discovered and when they are exposed, the damage is already done.
Make no mistake about it, animal hoarding is a form of animal abuse affecting thousands of animals each year. According to experts, the amount of reported animal hoarding cases has doubled within the last four years alone.
In fact, there are a reported 250,000 animals in the United States every year that are the victims of animal hoarding, and many cases are expected to go unreported every year. 3,500 new cases of animal hoarding are discovered every year.
Hoarded animals are kept in horrid conditions, deprived of socialization, denied proper care, grooming, veterinary care, and nutrition, and often living covered in their own waste and suffering from disease. In most hoarding situations, sanitation and disease issues exist when there is a larger number of pets.
In addition, breeding issues on unaltered dogs and cats in hoarding situations only exacerbate the problem. Rhode Island does not have a mandatory dog spay/neuter law.
Not only is there a terrible toll on the pets involved but also most cases of animal hoarding will place a tremendous burden on a municipal shelter operation that likely has a tight budget.
Many animals that are rescued from hoarding situations have been euthanized because of their ill health or manic mental conditions that develop over the time of confinement.
Furthermore, Smithfield will be sharing an animal shelter with two other municipalities. Since the restriction of how many animals can be kept in Smithfield is now wide open, the odds of a hoarding situation has increased.
Most Rhode Island municipalities realized that it was for the protection of animals and the general public to have a limitation on the number of pets that could be in one household.
For example, under normal circumstances it is unlawful to keep more than three licensed pets at the same residence in Johnston. In Warwick, it’s no more than three dogs, in Cranston, it is two dogs, in West Warwick, it is three dogs or cats or a combination. In North Smithfield, it is three dogs.
Furthermore, municipalities need to consider the possibility of roaming dogs and cats, property values, pack mentality with large number of dogs and fights, attacks on and off the property, and nuisance issues with barking dogs.
The (Centers for Disease Control) in Atlanta, Ga., has stated that an unneutered male dog is 2.5 more likely to bite a person than a neutered dog. Often, the person that is attacked and bitten is a young child. Given the high cost of neutering and medical care, it is more than likely that a hoarder will have unneutered dogs in the home.
I think that the updates in the ordinance made by the Smithfield Town Council are excellent, but protection for not only animals but also Smithfield residents must be included.
