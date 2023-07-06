With summer upon us and the end of another school year behind us, parents and guardians are encouraged to provide enhanced guidance for their children about internet safety and their use of social media.
The advisory notes that “social media use by youth is nearly universal.
Up to 95% of youth ages 13-17 report using a social media platform, with more than a third saying they use social media “almost constantly. Although age 13 is commonly the required minimum age used by social media platforms in the U.S. nearly 40% of children ages 8–12 use social media.”
The report cites several ways in which social media may cause harm to youth mental health, noting that the adolescent years are a particularly vulnerable time for brain development. It details studies that found correlations between social media use and depression and anxiety, as well as poor sleep, online harassment and low self-esteem.
Although research shows that social media can offer benefits like connecting and staying up-to-date with friends and family, promoting creativity and sharing similar interests, there is definitely a downside.
Claude Mellins, a professor of medical psychology in the Departments of Psychiatry and Sociomedical Sciences at Columbia University, states “… social media can also provide platforms for bullying and exclusion, unrealistic expectations about body image and sources of popularity, normalization of risk-taking behaviors, and can be detrimental to mental health.”
While parents and caregivers are reminding their children about water safety, using sunscreen and keeping hydrated this summer, it is also a good time to talk to your children about his/her social media use.
Remind them to beware that not all information online is accurate and that misinformation and disinformation spread easily online.
The surgeon general suggests parental monitoring, setting time limits on its use and engaging in ongoing conversations on how to use social media in a safe, responsible and respectful manner. Additionally, parents and guardians are urged to set standards through their example.
The growth of social media platforms will continue to present challenges for parents and caregivers.
Speaking to your children and teens about their social media presence should be as important as discussing any other mental, physical or health issue.
Patricia Sweet
Regional director, Southern Providence County Regional Coalition
The Southern Providence County Prevention Coalition advocates strategies to prevent youth substance use and promote good mental health for all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.