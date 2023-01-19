In her Political Scene article in The Providence Journal on Dec. 26, 2022, Katherine Gregg asked: What do legislators want to do with RI’s $610 million surplus?
But the real question is: Where is the real need for that funding that will do the most good?
My answer to that question is to subsidize rates for providing substance abuse and mental health services to providers who haven’t seen an increase for nearly two decades.
Mental health and substance abuse service providers have one of the most difficult jobs on the planet, and yet, have been largely ignored when it comes to compensation and resources. They are expected to treat double the clients with the same or fewer resources than they had at the turn of the century.
A $220 million allotment would help remedy the financial inequities and address the need to provide compensation for the service providers who assist the uninsured, which comprises a large portion of the population who need these services.
That still leaves $390 million for legislative disbursement to address other needs.
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health and substance abuse concerns were on the rise nationally. Overdose deaths, self-harm and eating disorders showed marked increases.
Since the pandemic, these statistics have rapidly risen, particularly in light of gun violence and anxiety among young people.
In most cases, providers are treating multiple issues in a single client, trying to do more with less.
Back in January 2022, Linda Hurley, president and CEO of CODAC Behavioral Healthcare, told The Providence Journal‘s G. Wayne Miller, that they were being forced to close programs that provide life-saving services due to lack of funds. She was quoted in the article as saying, “We and other providers have never seen such remarkable disparity between the cost of service and the reimbursement for the services. We are the lowest rate in all neighboring states and have not had even a cost-of-living increase for up to 14 years. Any business could not tolerate this negative margin.”
Also in the same article, Ben Lessing, chairman and CEO of Community Care Alliance, stated: “While the administration and General Assembly must overcome their aversion to raising Medicaid rates and playing a much greater role in the oversight of managed care, they must also be willing to spend additional state dollars to adequately fund behavioral health services. While it is incumbent for the state to maximize federal dollars, it is both naïve and unrealistic to think that Medicaid or other commercial insurances are sufficient to implement and sustain a behavioral health system.”
My case to legislators is simple – an investment in mental health and substance abuse services now, when the funds are available, will yield greater returns in the long run, with better trained counselors, improved treatments and services, and more resources for behavioral health providers to do their jobs successfully, so that we can lay the foundation for a healthier society.
You can pay now – or pay much more later.
John J. Tassoni Jr.
President / CEO
Substance Use and Mental Health Leadership Council of RI
(2) comments
As a licensed social worker who provides home-based counseling to mostly people on Medicaid; I agree with Mr. Tassoni on this mental health crisis. Providers are leaving the state because reimbursements rates are so low or not accepting people on Medicaid at all. Once again, people living in poverty don't get the care they need compared to people who are on commercial insurance. I have been lobbying some legislators that I know to look at how Medicaid is provided and increase the rates so that more providers will accept it and therefore hopefully better health outcomes for those struggling with mental health and SA issues. Just like there needs to be parity between treating mental health vs physical health so should there be an equal playing field in the treatment of those on government assistance vs those who have private insurance.
The biggest problem I have encountered with what is supposed to be "mental health" services, is that they all are fixated on the false notion that mental health issues are rather the result of substance abuse.
It's really simple. Nothing gets funded without substance abuse treatment because substance abuse is a "disease" they "believe" they can treat, while mental illness is harder to diagnose and treat. So the Federal Gov and insurance companies will fund and pay out for substance abuse treatments because it's a never-ending money making revolving door.
In my case, being on permanent disability for PTSD, every single person within the "mental health" field I met for over 3 years was utterly incapable of answering any questions relating to my condition. None offered any real advice but all were immediately concerned with 2 things. - "do you have health insurance?" and "when did you last drink or do drugs?". Note the second question isn't "have you used?" but rather "when did you last use?" because they need to get folks into the revolving door of "treatment" so insurance will pay for it.
Trying to learn more and possibly help people like myself I even took classes from the state and became certified as a "Peer Recovery Counselor". In layman terms I can counsel people based upon my life experiences. Except in the course of all these classes I learned the mental health industry as a whole has zero ideas how to address PTSD - or really any mental health issue but they can "pretend" to be treating substance abuse. Even the title gave it away...."Recovery Counselor" is substance abuse language, not mental health.
Take note throughout his letter how Mr. Tassoni talks all the right talk about "mental health concerns, but his actual title starts with "Substance Use" before mental health because that is really what it's all about.
Sorry but not sorry.
