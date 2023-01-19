In her Political Scene article in The Providence Journal on Dec. 26, 2022, Katherine Gregg asked: What do legislators want to do with RI’s $610 million surplus?

But the real question is: Where is the real need for that funding that will do the most good?

Clarapvd
Clarapvd

As a licensed social worker who provides home-based counseling to mostly people on Medicaid; I agree with Mr. Tassoni on this mental health crisis. Providers are leaving the state because reimbursements rates are so low or not accepting people on Medicaid at all. Once again, people living in poverty don't get the care they need compared to people who are on commercial insurance. I have been lobbying some legislators that I know to look at how Medicaid is provided and increase the rates so that more providers will accept it and therefore hopefully better health outcomes for those struggling with mental health and SA issues. Just like there needs to be parity between treating mental health vs physical health so should there be an equal playing field in the treatment of those on government assistance vs those who have private insurance.

Blue Wave 2024!!
Blue Wave 2024!!

The biggest problem I have encountered with what is supposed to be "mental health" services, is that they all are fixated on the false notion that mental health issues are rather the result of substance abuse.

It's really simple. Nothing gets funded without substance abuse treatment because substance abuse is a "disease" they "believe" they can treat, while mental illness is harder to diagnose and treat. So the Federal Gov and insurance companies will fund and pay out for substance abuse treatments because it's a never-ending money making revolving door.

In my case, being on permanent disability for PTSD, every single person within the "mental health" field I met for over 3 years was utterly incapable of answering any questions relating to my condition. None offered any real advice but all were immediately concerned with 2 things. - "do you have health insurance?" and "when did you last drink or do drugs?". Note the second question isn't "have you used?" but rather "when did you last use?" because they need to get folks into the revolving door of "treatment" so insurance will pay for it.

Trying to learn more and possibly help people like myself I even took classes from the state and became certified as a "Peer Recovery Counselor". In layman terms I can counsel people based upon my life experiences. Except in the course of all these classes I learned the mental health industry as a whole has zero ideas how to address PTSD - or really any mental health issue but they can "pretend" to be treating substance abuse. Even the title gave it away...."Recovery Counselor" is substance abuse language, not mental health.

Take note throughout his letter how Mr. Tassoni talks all the right talk about "mental health concerns, but his actual title starts with "Substance Use" before mental health because that is really what it's all about.

Sorry but not sorry.

