This letter is in response to issues raised in an editorial written by the Smithfield Republican Town Committee relative to the General Assembly’s recent passage of enabling legislation establishing the town of Smithfield’s ability to adopt tax stabilization agreements. Numerous municipalities, to retain and attract businesses, have had enabling legislation enacted to adopt tax stabilization agreements. The Republican Town Committee attacks this legislation as political, however they fail to disclose that on June 6, 2017, the last time a Republican majority controlled the council, the council minutes reflect that the Republican council leadership voted to move forward on the establishment of a tax treaty with a local company without having any legislative authority or transparent procedure in place to do so. The Republican Town Committee seems to be suffering from political amnesia and is completely hypocritical.
The state of Rhode Island and multiple municipalities, inclusive of neighboring communities, have used tax stabilization agreements as a tool to grow and expand local economies as well as retain existing jobs and expand job opportunities. The very fact that the town wants to adopt defined criteria within which our council can effectively evaluate eligibility of prospective applicants and place all applicants on an equal playing field leads to transparency in government. It will place another tool in the town’s toolbox to potentially grow the town’s commercial tax base and minimize future impacts on the tax burden of the residential homeowner. Unfortunately, the Republican Town Committee, does not care about the tax impact to the residential homeowner. The last time there was a Republican Council majority they walloped the taxpayers with over 5 percent tax increase. At the same time, the former hapless Republican Council president, who suffers from an identity crisis because of his switching his party affiliation multiple times, trampled on residents’ rights to speak in public comment by placing a time limit on their speech as numerous residents exposed corruption and scandals within the Republican Party. The Republican Party leadership should be more concerned about their broken record and the negative fiscal impact it has had on Smithfield taxpayers rather than unfounded political attacks.
John J Tassoni Jr.
Independent
Smithfield
