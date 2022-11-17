First and foremost, I would like to thank all the voters who cast their ballot for me this election cycle. This was my first time running for an elected office, and the confidence you have in me I hope to keep and earn from others over the coming months and years.

I would like to give a heartfelt congratulations to all my opponents for stepping into the arena willing to serve our community and to Bruce Ogni for working hard to meet our neighbors at every door, listening to members of all affiliations. I look forward to working with him and other council members in the near future. I want to help Bruce move forward his dream of Front Street being the center of Lincoln, as well as push for more sidewalks, safer crosswalks, and more pedestrian friendly events in our district.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.