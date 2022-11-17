First and foremost, I would like to thank all the voters who cast their ballot for me this election cycle. This was my first time running for an elected office, and the confidence you have in me I hope to keep and earn from others over the coming months and years.
I would like to give a heartfelt congratulations to all my opponents for stepping into the arena willing to serve our community and to Bruce Ogni for working hard to meet our neighbors at every door, listening to members of all affiliations. I look forward to working with him and other council members in the near future. I want to help Bruce move forward his dream of Front Street being the center of Lincoln, as well as push for more sidewalks, safer crosswalks, and more pedestrian friendly events in our district.
I love walking to local businesses in the Front Street area to get my errands done and to chat with friends. I want to walk my son to the local playground and have him feel safe. I will continue to get to know my neighbors as I participate on the LPT and attend different council and board and committee meetings throughout Lincoln.
If any of this sounds appealing to you, or you want to get more involved in democracy by serving on a committee, volunteering for community events, or running for office next time, the Lincoln Town Democratic Committee can be found on Facebook and meets monthly. If you see me out walking or drinking a coffee near front street, say hi and let’s have a chat!
