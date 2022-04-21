On behalf of Ravenous Runners, I would like to thank the many people from the town of Cumberland and the surrounding areas who donated to our recent service project for Dorcas International.
The community's generosity allowed us to provide 26 carloads of essential household items, clothing, cleaning supplies and health care items. The response was overwhelming!
A special thanks to Ravenous Brewery who kindly allowed us to use their business as a collection point. Thank you also to Cumberland Moms Club who also collected items in partnership with us. We also appreciate Kayla Panu of The Valley Breeze for helping us get the word out and making this project a sucess!
Rosemary Gately
Cumberland
