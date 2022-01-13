Twenty-five years ago, we moved to a “quiet country road” which over the years has become a major cut-through for commuters heading north into Massachusetts. Increased traffic has led to increased speeds and hazardous walking conditions on a very narrow road. I want to thank the Cumberland Police Department, specifically Traffic Officer Stephen Bannister, and Community Outreach Coordinator Sarah King, for their assistance in the traffic calming initiative for N. Attleboro Rd.
It has been a long process involving Traffic Management Group discussions with concerned citizens, via Zoom, traffic pattern studies and analysis of the data to develop a plan to curtail speeders, many hours of police officer deployment in the neighborhood, and finally painting a traffic slowing pattern on the road.
Experiencing first-hand drivers’ disregard for pedestrian safety has made me much more cognizant of not exceeding the speed limit on local roads. I am shocked at the number of drivers flying by well in excess of the posted 25 mph, who have no concern for anyone else on the road. I always assumed it was a common courtesy to slow down when sharing the road with walkers, runners and bikers but I have learned I am in the minority. It is too bad that Cumberland Police must spend their valuable time monitoring this, but I appreciate all the efforts they are making on not only my road but many other problem areas in Cumberland.
Kelley Stone-Gardner
Cumberland
