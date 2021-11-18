My husband had a stroke and I wanted to thank the Cumberland Fire Department and EMTs for their excellent response to our emergency.
They were very professional and had compassion for my husband. My heart was breaking for my sweet man during this emergency but with their kindness we saw what all these heroes go through daily.
Please, next time you see these heroes remember that if you ever need their service be grateful ... they saved my husband’s life.
Mr. & Ms Dennis Corrigan
Cumberland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.