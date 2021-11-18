On behalf of the Cumberland, Lincoln and North Smithfield Prevention Coalitions, I would like to take the opportunity to thank the following establishments for their commitment and participation to our “Sticker Shock” campaign to raise awareness on underage drinking and providing alcohol to minors, during the holiday season; Paul’s Fine Wine and Spirits in Cumberland, Lincoln Liquors in Lincoln, One Stop Liquors in Manville and Park Square Wine and Spirits in North Smithfield.
It is through community partners, such as these businesses, that we are able to achieve our goals and help to create safer communities. We appreciate and value their involvement, during their busiest time of year. Our awareness campaign was a success, reaching over 2,500 residents!
As the holiday season is upon us, we remind everyone that impaired driving and binge drinking during the holidays is a big law enforcement and public health problem, and the statistics and data paint a picture that isn’t very festive. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety, more than 10,000 people died in drunk-driving crashes in the United States in 2019. We urge you to plan ahead, and if you’ve had too much, find a designated sober driver.
Once again, thank you for your commitment and generosity. We are appreciative of your efforts. Happy Holidays,
Pam Shayer
Cumberland, Lincoln, North Smithfield Prevention Coalition director
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.