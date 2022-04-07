Many thanks to The Valley Breeze for its continued support of Cumberland’s Yellow Bag Day.
Under the artful guidance of Tom Ward, hundreds of dedicated volunteers devoted countless hours to remove the debris that covered our local byways.
It was indeed a pleasure to drive about Cumberland, at least for a day, and enjoy a litter-free view of our beautiful town.
Michael Boday
Cumberland
