During this or any election cycle, voters have the opportunity to read written testimonies and letters in various publications about why the writer is supporting a certain candidate. At this time, I felt it my turn to do the same.
I have known Lenny Cioe, who is a Democratic candidate for the 4th Senate District in North Providence/Providence for over half my life. I have shared a wonderful life with him for over 30 years and have been married to him since 2015.
When he first told me in 2020 that he planned to seek public office, I told him to listen to his heart, for the heart is the amplifier of our most sincere ambitions. Although he came up 341 votes short in 2020, he acquired a renewed faith in the civic process and the vital role of voter participation.
Lenny’s My Turn Commentary published in the Providence Journal on Sept. 18, 2020, stated “… my fight, our fight for a better Rhode Island is not over. Truly, it is just beginning.” He could not have been more right!
Since the late spring of this year, I watched Lenny build on his grass roots campaign from 2020. He and his dedicated campaign team spent countless hours at our home making phone calls for donations, recruiting volunteers, and spreading a message of change for Rhode Island.
What has evolved since is a truly inspiring movement led by a truly inspirational man.
Through it all I was reminded of NY Times columnist David Brooks’ 2014 TED Talk about Resume Values vs. Eulogy Values in which Brooks highlights the differences. According to Brooks, the Resume Values are the skills one brings to the marketplace for professional purposes and advancement, and the Eulogy Values are the ones mentioned in your eulogy which are deeper and more meaningful, who you are in your depth, the nature of your relationships, strength of character, are you bold, loving, and dependable.
During this campaign, I witnessed Lenny day after day walk the 4th Senate District, personally knocking on thousands of doors, meeting friends and neighbors of the community with a positive message of change while exuding those fore-mentioned Eulogy Values with his authentic presence.
Many of you who have met Lenny know part of his story. He has been a dedicated registered nurse for over 25 years and is currently working in community health providing medical services to individuals and families.
Unlike so many of you, I did not learn about Lenny’s story from a campaign mailer or from speaking to him at my front door. Lenny’s story is something I have observed and lived.
As the late New York Gov. Mario Cuomo so articulately orated when speaking about his father in his 1984 Democratic Convention keynote address “… he taught me all I needed to know about faith and hard work by the simple eloquence of his example.”
Human life is a series of attempts. We do not know if an endeavor will be successful for us unless we attempt it, and either triumph or fall short of our self-created expectations.
I believe that life experience is the most valuable human commodity.
Although I know that Lenny whole-heartedly wants to win this primary on Sept. 13 and represent the two communities in the General Assembly, for him at times it has been more about the experience!
Mike Bibeault
North Providence
The writer is a licensed mental health counselor in private practice, and a faculty member at Providence College in the School of Graduate Education.
