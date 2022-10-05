We have all gone through so much in the past several years. Many families have lost loved ones to COVID, gun violence, cancer and other deadly diseases. However, there are angels on earth who reach out unselfishly with help and kindness when we least expect it. They surprise us with deeds to show they care and do not expect anything in return. I was pleasantly surprised when I was the recipient of one of those angels who reached out and touched my life with her giving and thoughtful help.
I lost my daughter to stage 4 cancer in August at the age of 48. I still grieve and it’s hard to believe she is gone and will never see her grandson grow up. I wanted to try and look my best for my daughter’s remembrance gathering so I made a nail appointment at Magic Nails in Lincoln as I have done many times. Although, this time I would be touched by an unknown angel’s compassion.
After my nails were done, my nail tech told me there would be no charge. She explained that when I had called in to schedule, a customer learned about my loss and pre-paid for my nail work. The angel’s name is Officer Yomi Rodriguez of the Central Falls Police Department. I was shocked and so grateful that I wanted to publicly thank her.
There ARE angels among us in this world as well as the next. They have unselfish hearts that give without a second thought.
So, to you, Officer Yomi Rodriguez, thank you from the bottom of my heart.
