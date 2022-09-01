As the beginning of the school year approaches, I think we need to step back and think about what we are doing in education. There is so much pressure put on teachers and students to have the highest test scores and achieve each standard. We have lost what education should be about: the students and love of learning.

Yes, we want our children to learn and thrive in this world, but the pressure being put on these kids is ridiculous. The love of learning has been sucked out of education and replaced with a race to achieve the highest test score and school ranking. The students feel it. I can’t tell you the number of times students, and even my own children, have said to me “Administration doesn’t care about us. They only care about our test scores and how they make them look.” For years I bit my tongue and resisted the urge to tell the kids they are right, but now that I am no longer teaching, I have the ability to say it.

