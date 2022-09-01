As the beginning of the school year approaches, I think we need to step back and think about what we are doing in education. There is so much pressure put on teachers and students to have the highest test scores and achieve each standard. We have lost what education should be about: the students and love of learning.
Yes, we want our children to learn and thrive in this world, but the pressure being put on these kids is ridiculous. The love of learning has been sucked out of education and replaced with a race to achieve the highest test score and school ranking. The students feel it. I can’t tell you the number of times students, and even my own children, have said to me “Administration doesn’t care about us. They only care about our test scores and how they make them look.” For years I bit my tongue and resisted the urge to tell the kids they are right, but now that I am no longer teaching, I have the ability to say it.
We have lost what it means to teach and learn. We have lost the love of learning and excitement to go to school because each school day is filled with only academics and pushing kids to achieve on the next test. The social-emotional learning that is so needed these days has gone away. There is no longer downtime during the day to do fun things, talk to one another, and make connections. We are no longer creating authors, we are creating students who can answer test questions. Creativity is gone, imagination is gone, play is gone. The love of learning is gone.
I tried so hard to foster that social-emotional connection in my classroom because I believe that when students know you care about them as people, they are going to work harder for you. They are going to put in the extra effort when something is difficult because they know their teacher cares about them as a person. We need to work to build connections again. Taking 10 minutes to talk to students about their day and asking them questions because you truly want to get to know them goes a long way.
If you are going back into a classroom this fall, think about the people sitting in front of you each day. Find a way to foster a relationship with them and make them know they are important as individuals, not as test scores. The effort they will put in for you when they know you care and believe in them is incredible. Be the person who makes a difference in the life of the student who needs it. They are going to remember those teachers who cared about them and they are going to come back and tell you how you impacted their lives. Hearing from students that you had an impact on their lives makes all the long, exhausting, frustrating days worth it. The students are worth it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.