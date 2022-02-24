The truth.
“A responsibility of every American citizen to each other is to preserve and protect our freedom by recognizing what truth is and is not, what a fact is and is not and begin by holding ourselves accountable to truthfulness and demand our pursuit of America’s future be fact based ... not based on wishful thinking, not hoped-for outcomes made in shallow promises, but with a clear-eyed view of the facts as they are, and guided by the truth that will set us free to seek solutions to our most daunting challenges.”
The above is a quote by our 2017 Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, shortly after leaving office.
I can not think of more valuable words in these times of national mistrust of each other. The future of our country is about to be tested, the facts of what happened during the past presidential administration will be laid out in what I hope will be a logical and chronological display.
What makes our country wonderful is this ... everyone is entitled to their own opinion, everyone else is entitled to ignore your opinion, we are a free society. What we can not lose sight of is that we are all bound by one truth. How you interpret that truth is your belief system. Your beliefs are how and why others may judge you.
Fred Thomson
Cumberland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.