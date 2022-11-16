Tikoian: Thank you to all who supported me Nov 16, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Let me begin by saying thank you to all the voters in Smithfield, North Providence and Lincoln for electing me as your state senator in District 22, I thank you from the bottom of my heart.Whether it was by mail, early or in person voting, you participated in the great American experiment called democracy.I wish to thank my family, friends, supporters and volunteers who enthusiastically gave their time, resources and wisdom during the campaign.While it would be difficult to thank each and every person who supported our team, I wish to acknowledge everyone who has been by my side from day one to those who recently contributed.Whether you walked alongside me, assembled signs, put one up in your yard or contributed ideas to the campaign, I want you all to know how grateful I am to each and every one of you.A special thank you to thank the over 5,800 voters who voted for David P. Tikoian.I want to be very clear, although you voted for David P. Tikoian, you also voted for a return on your investment.You voted for better roads, restored prosperity, improved education, robust economic development, responsible tax relief, government accountability and a brighter future.You voted for a better Smithfield, North Providence and Lincoln, a better District-22, and a better Rhode Island.Thank you for your vote and for putting your faith in me. I will not let you down.David TikoianSmithfield Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags North Providence Smithfield Lincoln Politics David P. Tikoian Voter Future Accountability × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular That's the ticket; Lincoln dog among best in country Middle school buyer envisions luxury project with recreation space for public Baldelli-Hunt and allies shake up City Council in Woonsocket Baldelli-Hunt, allies victorious Land Trust searching for answers in keeping ATVs off trails Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Latest News Owners say Rhode Island FC will unite people around sport Pawtucket approves plan to demolish McCoy for construction of new unified high school Don’t fear the beard: Local trio launches RI Grooming Co. Central Falls students cast votes for new lunch items Lombardi and Fossa say split on governor ticket won’t tear them apart Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Owners say Rhode Island FC will unite people around sport Pawtucket approves plan to demolish McCoy for construction of new unified high school Don’t fear the beard: Local trio launches RI Grooming Co. Central Falls students cast votes for new lunch items Lombardi and Fossa say split on governor ticket won’t tear them apart Top Ads featured showcase Domestic Couple-Live in Narragansett RI Nov 10, 2022 featured 1 Professional painting Nov 10, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.