It has been repeated many times that nothing in life is certain except for death and taxes. Of the two, it could be argued that taxes are the more impactful, because the state continues to tax you after your death.

While the estate tax is often portrayed as a reality that only affects the wealthy, the fact is that it can have a profound effect on the state’s small businesses, making it difficult for business owners to pass family businesses down generation to generation. While some political ideologies will argue that all taxes are unjust, the estate tax unfairly singles out family businesses by serving as a deterrent to further invest as well as placing an unfair economic burden on small businesses.

Tom Devito
Tom Devito

100% agree on this point!!!

